Donald Trump Smacks George W. Bush’s 9/11 Comments Down

Former President Donald Trump slammed former President George W. Bush for his comments Saturday at the 20th anniversary of 9/11, comparing the January 6th protests to terrorists who attacked America.

Trump said in a statement that it is “so interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East,” adding that Bush could not even win the war he put the United States in.

He added that Bush also “lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now,” Trump said in his statement.

“Why was he willing to spend trillions of dollars and be responsible for the death of perhaps millions of people,” Trump asked.

Bush is publicly comparing 9/11 to Jan 6 They want Trump supporters treated like jihadists Are you paying attention yet?pic.twitter.com/ByOi5hEoXt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

“He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything,” Trump argued. “The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”

On Saturday, Bush, while at the memorial service for Flight 93 in Pennsylvania, spoke about his time during 9/11 in addition to warning about a future with terror threats to the country from within the country.

But he did not specifically call out by name the January 6th protests.

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” he said.

“There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he continued. “But in it’s disdainful pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit and it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.