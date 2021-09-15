Coronavirus Forever: Fauci Fails to Dismiss Fears of ‘Monster’ Variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday failed to dismiss concerns over the potential for a “monster” coronavirus variant emerging, asserting there is “always a risk” of that occurring.

When asked about the potential for the situation to devolve “beyond Delta to monster variant” on Tuesday, Fauci did not dismiss the concern. Rather, he used it as a means to promote the Biden administration’s vaccination efforts.

“One of the reasons why we want to make sure we get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can is that viruses will not mutate if they don’t have the opportunity to spread and replicate,” he continued.

“So the more dynamics of viral activity you have in the community, the greater opportunity you give to the virus to mutate. So it’s one of those things that you’re vaccinating now to prevent the next mutant coming, the next variant from coming,” he added.