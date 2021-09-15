LA County to Require Proof of Vaccination for Bars, Nightclubs

Los Angeles County is slated to force businesses, such as bars and nightclubs, to discriminate against unvaccinated people by requiring proof of vaccination to enter the establishments, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced on Wednesday.

Ferrer informed the Board of Supervisors of the coming order on Wednesday, which will apply to “indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges,” according to FOX 11. Per the order, both customers and workers at nightclubs will have to have to be fully vaccinated by November 4.

Notably, the order will not extend to restaurants, specifically, although vaccine passports at the door will be “strongly” recommended.

The order will also extend to big outdoor events with over 10,000 people — such as sports games — requiring attendees to show proof of vaccination or produce a negative coronavirus test.