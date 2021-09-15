The largest organization of LGBT conservatives in the United States will honor first lady Melania Trump at its annual gala in November. The Log Cabin Republicans announced on Tuesday that Trump will receive the Spirit of Lincoln award at the event, which will take place at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The organization said the award “is an annual tradition to honor those who exemplify a commitment to enhancing personal freedom, encouraging individual responsibility, and ensuring equality under the law for all Americans.”

“Melania Trump’s work as first lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Log Cabin Republicans Managing Director Charles Moran said in the announcement for the event.

BREAKING: @LogCabinGOP is pleased to announce that First Lady @MELANIATRUMP will be the guest of honor at Log Cabin Republicans & Liberty Education Forum's annual 2021 Spirit of Lincoln Gala. Details below ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/o2zQIwJVXY — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) September 14, 2021

“Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans,” Moran said.

The announcement praised Trump:

During and after her time in office, First Lady Melania Trump has proven time and again her leadership on those principles. Her BE BEST initiative focused on those most vulnerable among us – children – by encouraging them to be their best, drawing attention to young Americans social and emotional health, issues that LGBT Americans of all stripes empathize with. Moreover, in the heat of the presidential election last year, the First Lady passionately reiterated her husband’s commitment to LGBT Americans, supported diversity of thought, and made clear that we are welcome members of the Republican Party, a historic moment not just for LGBT conservatives but for the history of the GOP. Melania Trump’s acceptance to be the guest of honor at the Spirit of Lincoln Gala even after she has left the White House only reaffirms her unwavering support for the LGBT community.

