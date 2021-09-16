President Joe Biden complained that the Republican governors of Texas and Florida were endangering lives — even while his Department of Health and Human Services said they would start restricting shipments of anti-body treatments to Southern states.

“The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the life-saving requirements that I have proposed,” Biden complained, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Both governors stated publicly they would oppose the president’s draconian mandate for most employers to require their employees to get vaccinated or face a fine.

But while Biden is complaining about life saving mandates, his Department of Health and Human Services plans to cut access to life-saving antibody treatments to Southern states, according to reports.

Both DeSantis and Abbott have promoted antibody treatments to their citizens who remain hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine.

A week ago, Biden announced he would increase the pace of free monoclonal antibody treatments.

“Tonight, I’m announcing we will increase the average pace of shipment across the country of free monoclonal antibody treatments by another 50 percent,” he said on September 9.

Biden, September 9, 2021: "Tonight, I’m announcing we will increase the average pace of shipment across the country of free monoclonal antibody treatments by another 50 percent." INCREASE. Less than a week later he CUT allocations to southern states by 50%. pic.twitter.com/TCTY7XdboC — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 16, 2021

Instead, Biden is cutting shipments to states as much as 50 percent, even though the treatment is in high demand.