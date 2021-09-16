The Health Minister of Alberta, Canada, announced Wednesday that, because of the coronavirus, people who are not vaccinated can’t gather in any indoor venue starting Thursday.

“Unvaccinated people who are 12 or older will not be able to attend any private indoor social gatherings,” Tyler Shandro said in an announcement video posted on social media.

This development is despite the promises Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has made.

“Jason Kenney has committed time and time again that Alberta will not accept or facilitate vaccine passports in Alberta,” the Rebel website reported.

The outlet posted a video from July when Kenney made the promise.

a reporter asked Kenney, who has been the leader of the United Conservative Party since 2017.

“What’s your position with vaccine passports for those individuals unwilling to be vaccinated,” a reporter asked Kenney, who has been the leader of the United Conservative Party since 2017.

“We’ve been very clear from the beginning that we will not facilitate or accept vaccine passports and that in fact we regard, I believe that they would in principle contravene the Health Information Act, and also possibly the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act,” Kenney said. “We also amended the Public Health Act to remove the 110 year old power, allowing Alberta to force people to be inoculated so these folks who are concerned about mandatory vaccines have nothing to be concerned about, and there will be no vaccine passports in Alberta.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Kenney encouraged people to have proof of vaccination.

“Starting Thursday, Albertans will be able to quickly and easily access a printable card of their COVID-19 vaccine records that can also be displayed on their phones or tablets,” Kenney tweeted and included a link to a government press release.

Starting Thursday, Albertans will be able to quickly and easily access a printable card of their COVID-19 vaccine records that can also be displayed on their phones or tablets.

