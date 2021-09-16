Survey: Majority of Americans Say America Headed on the ‘Wrong Track’

Most Americans believe the United States, under President Biden’s leadership, is headed on the “wrong track,” a Monmouth University survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents if they believe “things in the country” are going in the right direction or headed off on the “wrong track.”

Overwhelmingly, Americans believe the U.S. is headed on the wrong track by a 36-point margin. Overall, 65 percent say the country is on the “wrong track,” while 29 percent say it is headed in the “right direction. That reflects a significant change from the findings in July, when 56 percent said the U.S. was headed on the “wrong track” and 38 percent said it was moving in the “right direction.”

The survey also found Biden’s approval rating dropping eight points since April, falling from 54 percent to 46 percent. His disapproval has risen in the same time frame, going from 41 percent to 46 percent.

The survey, taken September 9-13, 2021, among 802 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.

It follows Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members as the U.S. rushed to abide by the Taliban-approved timeline for withdrawal. The survey found respondents virtually split on the issue, as 49 percent thought Biden “did the best he could,” while 48 percent said he “mishandled the withdrawal.”

It also comes as Biden ramps up divisive rhetoric against unvaccinated Americans, vowing to use his “power as president” to get Republican governors opposing his agenda “out of the way.”