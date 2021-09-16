White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to say Thursday why President Joe Biden struggled with a heavy cough during recent speeches.

“It’s not a concern,” Psaki replied, when asked about the cough.

On Thursday, Biden struggled to get through a speech on the economy at the White House, coughing several times as he tried to speak. Biden also struggled to get through a ten minute campaign speech in support of Gov. Gavin Newsom during a trip to California.

Psaki responded to questions about Biden’s cough by reminding reporters that the president routinely traveled with a doctor.

When asked about why Biden was struggling with a cough, Psaki remained evasive.

“I think there are a range of reasons why we may need to clear our throat or we may have a little light cold and that’s certainly something that presidents, elected officials, reporters, spokespeople can confront,” she said. “But it’s not an area where we have a medical concern.”