Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was hit with a third ethics complaint this week, this time from the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), demanding an investigation into the congresswoman’s Met Gala attendance which allegedly violated House ethics rules.

The non-partisan ethics watchdog sent a complaint to demand an immediate investigation with the Office of Congressional Ethics. FACT stated that “House Rule 25 prohibits a Member from accepting any gift unless the gift is specifically allowed under one of the listed exceptions.”

They noted that a “gift” in the House rules are defined in “an extremely broad manner” that includes a “gratuity, favor, discount, entertainment, hospitality, loan, forbearance, or other item having monetary value.” The watchdog group noted that it also includes “gifts of service, training, transportation, lodging, and meals, whether provided in kind, by purchase of a ticket, payment in advance, or reimbursement after the expense has been incurred.”

The complaint from FACT noted: