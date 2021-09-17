His Fraudulency Joe Biden is seeding dozens and dozens of states with unvaccinated illegal aliens.

Why?

His Fraudulency Joe Biden is flooding the country with unvaccinated illegal aliens, many of them infected with the same coronavirus that has already killed some 650,000 Americans, and he does not require them to be vaccinated — even as he forces fascist vaccine mandates on legal citizens.

Why?

His Fraudulency Joe Biden is inviting and welcoming unvaccinated illegal aliens — even as he vilifies unvaccinated Americans.

Why?

Why is this happening?

Oh, and why is Joe Biden withholding life-saving therapeutics from Florida and Texas?

Why is the walking joke that is Dr. Anthony Fauci still His Fraudulency’s top vaccine salesman, still the face of this pandemic?

There’s only one answer. I’m sorry, there just is: The left wants us dead.

Think about it… For the last nine months, the left has worked overtime to deliberately put the unvaccinated — who they primarily see and identify as Trump supporters — into the uncomfortable position of either refusing to take a life-saving vaccine or feeling as though they have just caved to the ugliest, cruelest, smuggest bullies in the world.

I’m sorry, that’s just how I see the organized left now, as sociopaths whose only morality is the one that furthers their agenda.

Look at how His Fraudulency and His Vice Fraudulency campaigned in 2020—how they deliberately and repeatedly undermined confidence in the Trump Vaccine, how that told us not to trust what is proving to be a miracle vaccine.

That’s not partisan politics. That’s the work of sociopaths.

Look at how the organized left—the Democrat party, the media, entertainment, and Big Tech—have openly embraced, encouraged, and made heroic the fascist Brownshirts who call themselves Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Look at how these terrorists are allowed to rampage without fear of a law enforcement that’s been vilified into paralysis.

That’s not partisan politics. That’s the work of sociopaths.

Who imports a virus during a pandemic? A sociopath, that’s who.

And now… Now that the Democrats and media and entertainment have convinced millions upon millions of Trump voters not to take a life-saving vaccine, look at their next two moves…

First, seed the country with unvaccinated illegal aliens.

Why?

Well, more coronavirus means more death, and who’s going to die?

Second, refuse to distribute enough of a therapeutic to the swing state of Florida.

Why?

Well, if enough Trump voters die, it’s no longer a swing state, is it?

Hey, if you have a better answer, I’m all ears.

