Nearly 40 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning Across Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 07: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to guests at an event held to celebrate Pride Month at the Center on Halstead, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community center, on June 07, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot is the first openly gay mayor of the city …
Scott Olson/Getty
Nearly 40 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports at least 38 people were shot by Sunday at 5:22 a.m., including six people who later succumbed to their wounds.

The weekend violence follows a Thursday in which 18 were shot, a Wednesday in which 16 were shot, a Tuesday in which eight were shot, and a Monday during which 14 were shot.

Chicago gun violence is so great that more kids have been shot in Chicago than have died, nationally, from the Chinese coronavirus.

On September 10, 2021, Fox News reported 261 minors had been shot in Chicago so far this year, and 214 minors had died from the COVID nationally during the same time-frame.

Draped with a city of Chicago flag, the body of Chicago Police Officer Ella French is carried into the St Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for the funeral service on August 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. 29-year-old Officer French was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on August 7th, her patrol partner, 39-year-old Carlos Yanez, was also shot and remains hospitalized. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Moreover, Fox New noted 41 of the minors died from their wounds, compared to 25 Illinois minors who died from COVID.

Breitbart News noted 60 were shot over the past weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, with over 3,100 people shot in the city between January 1, 2021, and September 7, 2021.

HeyJackass.com pointed out that 50 people have been shot and killed in Chicago in September 2021 alone.

