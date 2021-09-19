Texas Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks with Hispanics

US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate to galvanize efforts to confront the global climate crisis, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 17, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Bois

A recent poll out of Texas shows that Hispanics may not be the reliable voting bloc that Democrats had previously banked on, with a solid majority now disapproving of President Joe Biden.

According to the Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler Poll, only 35 percent of self-identified Hispanics in the Lone Star State approve of President Joe Biden, while 54 percent either disapprove (20 percent) or strongly disapprove (34 percent).

The poll, conducted September 7-14, surveyed 1,148 registered voters in Texas and has a margin of error of 3.7 percent.

The poll also did not fare well for Vice President Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s likely successor, who enjoyed only a 38 percent approval rating among Hispanics in the state of Texas versus a 45 percent approval rating.

Beyond party lines, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also had a poor approval rating among Hispanics (37 percent) versus a 52 percent disapproval rating. That may or may not stem from the fact that a majority of Hispanics (57 percent) in the state strongly supported mask mandates in K-12 schools versus just 12 percent opposed.

Perhaps more disconcerting for Democrats, the poll further showed a sizeable majority of Hispanics (54 percent) favored overturning Roe v. Wade versus the 46 percent in favor of the status quo. The poll comes as Texas faces extraordinary amounts of international scrutiny for banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs at about six weeks.

On the issue of Joe Biden’s handling of the current border crisis, the president enjoyed a meager 29 percent approval rating from Hispanics versus a 47 percent disapproval rating — a full 18-point split.

President Joe Biden’s national approval rating has been steadily sinking for the past month following his botched pullout in Afghanistan and his call for a federal vaccine mandate, during which he castigated unvaccinated Americans as selfish, unthinking, uncaring stalwarts.

“As of Saturday, the RCP average, which includes the latest Reuters/Ipsos, Rasmussen Reports, Economist/YouGov, Quinnipiac, Politico/Morning Consult, Monmouth, The Hill/HarrisX, and Trafalgar Group polls, showed Biden’s approval rating standing at 45.3 percent,” Breitbart News reported this weekend. “His disapproval is 4.5 percent higher, standing at 49.8 percent.”

