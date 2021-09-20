Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is projected to hold a large lead in the Republican U.S. Senate Primary, according to a new poll, first reported by the Washington Examiner on Monday.

The poll, which was conducted by the super PAC supporting Brnovich’s campaign, shows the attorney general in the lead with 41 percent of the vote. Blake Masters, “a top lieutenant to venture capitalist” and Republican donor Peter Thiel trailed behind with six percent. Businessman Jim Lamon garnered five percent support, and former adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard Mick McGuire had four percent.

“Mark is the conservative fighter trusted by Arizona Republicans — and this survey proves it,” Scott Will, a senior adviser to Advancing Arizona Forward, the Brnovich super PAC, said in a statement to the publication.

Republican firm OnMessage Inc. conducted the poll from September 9-12 for Advancing Arizona Forward, and the margin of error was 4.4 percentage points.

The survey further found that Brnovich’s “strongest lead” comes from “very conservatives,” with 45 percent of the vote. His strongest support geographically comes from Maricopa County at 48 percent, according to the report.

Support for his candidacy could also be contribute to how people view his current performance as attorney general. According to the poll, his job approval is at 68 percent, and only 11 percent disapprove.

Overall his “name ID is 50 percent favorable/ 8 percent unfavorable,” the report states.

According to the Examiner, Brnovich’s “early advantage” comes “despite having been criticized by former President Donald Trump over his handling of Trump’s narrow loss to President Joe Biden in the state last November.”

Republicans are hoping to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who won a special election last year. He is finishing the last two years of Sen. John McCain’s term, who passed away in August of 2018.