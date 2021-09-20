The White House on Monday would not reveal when President Joe Biden would answer questions on the crises of inflation, the southern border, and ongoing deadly Afghan evacuation.

“When is the president going to hold another news conference when we can ask are questions to him about all of these issues — about inflation, about the border, and Afghanistan,” a reporter asked in the White House press briefing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded by pointing to last week, when Biden answered questions about last week’s challenges. “The president took questions probably four or five times last week, so I would point you to that,” Psaki said.

Reporter: "When is the president going to hold another news conference?"

According to The American Presidency Project (APP), Biden has only given four solo press conferences, three joint press conferences, and zero primetime news conferences during his first seven months in office. As a result, Biden has an average of 1.00 press conference per month, APP calculated.

Biden’s monthly average number is far less than that of former presidents Trump and Obama. For example, Trump had an average of 1.83 per month and Obama conducted 1.70 per month.

Biden’s shyness in answering the press for his failed policies that have increased inflation, border apprehensions, and Middle East turmoil comes as a Monday poll revealed only 49 percent of Americans believe the president is mentally stable to be president.

Respondents were asked, “Do you think Joe Biden has the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, or not?” While 49 percent said yes, 48 percent said no. The poll also showed Biden’s perceived metal ability has shrunken three points in just a few weeks.

On September 14, Foreign Relations Committee’s ranking member Sen. James Risch (R-ID) questioned State Department Secretary Antony Blinken about who is in charge of the Biden-Harris administration.

“There’s real questions right now as to who’s making the decisions” Risch said. “We know for a fact that the President of the United States is somewhat disadvantaged here, in that someone is calling shots. He can’t even speak without someone in the White House censoring it or signing off on it.” Risch explained the numerous incidents when the White House feed was cut mid-sentence by “a puppeteer act” while Biden was speaking during a scheduled event.

“The president speaks for himself,” Blinken answered, also noting that Biden would fire anyone who would prevent the president from communicating to the American people.

“Anyone who trie[s] to stop [Biden] from saying what he wanted to say, speaking his mind, would probably not be [there] long for their job,” Blinken claimed.

Blinken’s supportive comments about Biden’s mental stability is contradicted by many public incidents when for unknown reasons the White House has awkwardly cut off Biden from speaking. Biden has also stated in front of the press he will “be in trouble” for taking questions. It’s unclear with whom he would be in trouble.

