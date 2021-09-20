San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) responded to criticisms to her night out partying, violating the city’s mask mandate, contending that people “don’t need to fun police” to “micromanage” what they should be doing.

Last week, Breed went to the city’s Black Cat nightclub and spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mariecar Mendoza, who spotted her at the venue and observed that the Democrat mayor did not wear a face covering throughout the night, despite local restrictions requiring “almost everyone” to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces.

“Breed — who had a table of drinks in front of her and was often holding one — spent the night dancing, singing along and posing for photographs without a face covering,” Mendoza wrote, recapping the night. At the time, Breed told Mendoza that everyone in the venue had to show proof of vaccination, which gave her “a lot of reassurance.”

“I’ve been very careful, not just because I want to set an example but because I don’t want to get COVID,” the Democrat mayor said:

I talked to @LondonBreed afterwards too. What a fun night!https://t.co/87nxpphbJF — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 16, 2021

The mayor’s explanation did not bode well with critics, who highlighted the hypocrisy.

“If she didn’t wear the mask then nobody has to wear a mask. Actually, I’m going to take mine off right now,” Santo Esposito, owner of il Cilentano restaurant, said according to ABC 7:

Esposito said the Mayor’s actions were simply unfair after all the restrictions they’ve had to follow to remain open. “Especially for restaurant owners. A lot of my friends shut down their business already. They failed I’m still here but we are still fighting,” said Esposito.

Breed, however, has addressed criticisms, claiming she did “everything I thought that was appropriate.”

“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” she said during an interview, contending she was drinking at the time and started dancing because she was “feeling the spirit” and “wasn’t thinking about a mask,” according to reports.

“No. I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask up, eat and put my mask on,” she stated. “While I’m eating and drinking, I’m gonna keep my mask off.”

Currently, current public health orders state that “almost everyone must wear a mask” in the city.

“You must now wear a mask in indoor public buildings even if you are fully vaccinated,” the city’s website reads.