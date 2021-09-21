Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto said agents are quitting the agency due to the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
(Watch from 4:10)
A transcript is as follows:
SANDRA SMITH: Can you envision a scenario where this current administration looks at what was working under the previous administration and reinstates those policies?
ART DEL CUETO: People need to put pride aside and realize what works and what doesn’t work. What was working under the last administration is something that can stop the flow now and they need to realize that. We’re losing agents, the morale is down, agents are quitting currently. They have the mandate for COVID vaccines, so a lot of the agents are choosing to leave the job. All the while we’re allow illegal individuals to enter this country that have not received any vaccines — not just the COVID, but regular vaccines that many of us receive as children — and that’s part of the problem.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.