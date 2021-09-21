Nolte: Biden Average Disapproval Rating Soars to Record 50%

For the first time during his failed presidency, His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s disapproval rate has hit 50 percent in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls.

Yep, even with that Fox News hoax poll showing Biden at — lol — 50 percent approval, as it currently stands, Biden’s approval average is just 46.1 percent, while his disapproval average is 50 percent.

This is a dramatic reversal in fortune for a president who was, just two months ago, enjoying an average approval average of 52.4 percent and a disapproval average of just 42.8 percent.

In only 60 days, Biden’s disapproval average has jumped 7.2 points, while his approval average has dived 6.3 points.

That’s a 13.5 point reversal in just two months.

What’s most stunning is that Biden’s numbers are cratering even though he literally has billions and billions of corporate media dollars being spent every single day to protect him. That doesn’t even count the in-kind contributions from fascist Big Tech corporations and the rest of America’s woke corporations. Oh, and let’s not forget the billions of dollars in in-kind donations Slow Joe receives from brainless Hollywood celebrities.

Biden is a total failure — at home, abroad, the coronavirus, energy pieces, inflation, international prestige… And he’s such a failure that billions and billions of dollars in 24/7 propaganda cannot prop him up.

Something else we know is that these numbers are inflated. Democrats consistently poll better than reality and do so because most pollsters rig their polls to boost Democrats.

My guess is that Biden is closer to 42 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval.

The worse news for Biden (and America) is that there is no corner up ahead to turn. There is no good news right around the bend.

There are hundreds of American hostages in Afghanistan.

Winter will almost certainly drive up energy prices (and with it, inflation).

Cold weather will almost certainly drive up coronavirus fatalities.

Thanks to Biden, Islamic terrorists are more emboldened than ever before and have access to tens of billions of dollars in operational U.S. war equipment.

The economy will certainly not get better with the virus still out there, not with Biden and the media needlessly frightening 180 million fully vaccinated Americans into believing they are at serious risk from the unvaccinated.

Everything is about to get much worse.

A dark winter looms.

And there is only one reason for it—Joe Biden.

This country is a victim of his incompetence, his deteriorating mental state, his lack of empathy, and his horrible judgment.

None of this had to happen.

Biden inherited a miracle vaccine, a growing economy, a stable border, and a world that knew America meant business.

All of it, he’s squandered.

All of it.

And did so deliberately.

