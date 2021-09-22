10 Shot Monday, 15 Shot Tuesday, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Ten people were shot Monday and 15 people were shot Tuesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported ten people shot on Monday.

The Sun-Times noted that two of shot and wounded were an 18-year-old and 20-year-old who were “attacked” around 1:40 a.m. “in the 7700 block of South Albany Avenue.”

NBC 5 noted three teenagers were among the 15 individuals shot Tuesday.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, succumbed to his wounds. He was shot “in the 8300 block of South Holland Road” about 2:40 p.m.

Breitbart News pointed out 54 people were shot over the most recent weekend in the city. Nine of the weekend’s shooting victims died from their wounds.

HeyJackass.com observed some 282 people have been shot and wounded thus far in September, and 57 people have been shot and killed.

