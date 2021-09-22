BOOK: Joe Biden Called Donald Trump a ‘F**ing A**hole’ Who ‘Isn’t Really An American President’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters in New York City. More than 100 heads of state or government are attending the session in person, although the size of delegations …
Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Before he ran president, Joe Biden bitterly criticized President Donald Trump, expressing his frustration with his leadership according to a new book.

When Biden spoke to his team about running for president in 2020, he cited Trump’s presidency as his biggest reason.

“This guy just isn’t really an American president,” Biden said.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 28, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. - President Donald Trump has shattered through norms and niceties on the world stage in his nearly three years in office. Entering an election year, Trump is unlikely to slow down as he seeks what has largely eluded him -- a headline-grabbing victory. The tycoon turned president closes 2019 with a new stride after what was perhaps his most unambiguous achievement -- US commandos' raid that killed the leader of the Islamic State extremist group. But the year was also full of tosses and turns for Trump. On his ambition to end the war in Afghanistan, he startled Washington by inviting the Taliban to talks but then declared the talks dead before resuming them. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images).

The comment was recalled by Biden’s political adviser Ron Klain who was present for the meeting in the book, Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Biden was deeply unsettled by Trump’s presidency, especially after his comments about the riots in Charlottesville.

“I just feel like I have to do this,” Biden said. “Trump represents something fundamentally different and wrong about politics.”

The book also recounts other incidents of Biden’s views on Trump behind the scenes.

After Biden was inaugurated as president, he walked into one of the rooms in the White House where Trump had set up a large video screen to practice golf.

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden looks down alongside First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021, one of the 13 members of the US military killed in Afghanistan last week. - President Joe Biden prepared Sunday at a US military base to receive the remains of the 13 American service members killed in an attack in Kabul, a solemn ritual that comes amid fierce criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. Biden and his wife, Jill, both wearing black and with black face masks, first met far from the cameras with relatives of the dead in a special family center at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.The base, on the US East Coast about two hours from Washington, is synonymous with the painful return of service members who have fallen in combat. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden checks his watch as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of one of the 13 fallen servicemembers who died in a terrorist attack in Kabul during the botched evacuation. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images).

“What a fucking asshole,” Biden commented.

The Biden team also hated using Trump’s name, the book reports, warning each other to avoid the “T word” in their daily routines.

Even eight months later, Trump continues to weigh heavily on Biden’s mind.

In September, Biden appeared aware that Trump had spoken about entering the boxing ring with the president as part of a promotional interview for a fight.

“I mean — you know. I should be so lucky,” Biden told reporters. “You know what I mean?”

