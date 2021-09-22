Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus, said vulnerable House members are her “best friends” and have been instrumental in trying to jam through the $3.5 trillion radical reconciliation and infrastructure packages.

Jayapal, during an appearance on CNN, was asked what “moderate” Democrats are standing in the way of passing parts of Biden’s agenda — which would allow more radical parts of the agenda to be passed.

The congresswoman said Pelosi is not one of the members standing in the way of more radical agenda items.

Acknowledging many members are not in the far-left caucus – such as vulnerable Democrat Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA), Susan Wild (D-PA), and Conor Lamb (D-PA) – Jayapal said these have been “best friends” to the radical wing of the party:

The speaker has been terrific. We have been working very closely with the speaker. The speaker wants to get this whole thing done, she’s working to get this whole thing done. I had a very good meeting with her yesterday. She has known and, again, this hasn’t been a surprise. You know, she has known for months that this is where we are as progressive caucus, but also frankly there are a lot of people not within the progressive caucus who are in the same place as us. And so when we talk about what this bill is about, I just want people to understand that almost every single one of these priorities we have actually worked with those people that are in the most vulnerable districts, what you would call “moderates,” they have been some of our best friends, people like Susan Wild and Cindy Axne and Conor Lamb, these are all people who want to deliver on the entirety of the Democratic agenda and these are people who are in very tough districts. [Emphasis added] […] It has been a great pleasure to work across the caucus with some of the people in the most vulnerable districts who really do chafe sometimes when they hear it being described as moderates … don’t want the bill, because they’re with us and as I said, it is just a very small number of people that are still holding out. [Emphasis added]

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Mike Berg put the clip on social media:

Progressive Caucus Leader @PramilaJayapal says @RepCindyAxne & @RepSusanWild have been some of her “best friends” in trying to ram through Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reckless tax and spending spree.

pic.twitter.com/wTxiBBMmNC — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) September 22, 2021

In a statement to Breitbart News, Berg said, “There is no such thing as a moderate Democrat. Vulnerable Democrats are working hand in hand with their socialist colleagues to ram through the biggest tax hike in decades.”

Kollin Crompton, the communications director for the Republican Party in Axne’s home state, released a statement as well:

Socialists like AOC and Jayapal know they can count on their best friend, Cindy Axne to have their backs… Standing arm in arm with these radicals, Cindy Axne will help them ram through the largest tax hike in decades, proving that she’s no friend of Iowans.

Axne and Wild are two vulnerable members Republicans are looking to unseat in the upcoming midterm elections.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.