FOX13 Memphis reports multiple people shot at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, “sometime after 1 p.m.” on Thursday.

FOX13 reports 13 victims, one of whom is deceased.

Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, TN to support Collierville PD. MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 23, 2021

LocalMemphis.com notes that Collierville High School was placed on lockdown once the shooting was reported, but that lockdown was lifted shortly thereafter and classes resumed.

BREAKING UPDATE: An updated look at the Collierville Kroger scene after a reported shooting https://t.co/GOJ7UaeiVE pic.twitter.com/VDCpDY3xYB — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) September 23, 2021

Action News 5 explains that police said the suspect in the shooting is dead from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.