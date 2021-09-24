Al Sharpton: ‘We’re Being Stabbed in the Back’ by Joe Biden

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton sharply criticized President Joe Biden in an article published Friday, saying the black community felt “stabbed in the back.”

“He said on election night: Black America, you had my back, I’ll have yours,” Sharpton said in a phone interview with the Washington Post. “Well, we’re being stabbed in the back, Mr. President. We need you to stop the stabbing — from Haiti to Harlem.”

Sharpton emerged to confront the Biden administration for deporting migrants from Haiti.

Sharpton traveled to the migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, on Thursday to protest Biden’s policies, but he was soon shouted down by protesters.

He only spoke for two minutes and 30 seconds, highlighting the Border Patrol’s use of horses in the area to secure the border.

“We went for an hour and toured the place that we feel is a real catastrophic and human disgrace as people around this world watch the Border Patrol use slave-like techniques — mounted on horses,” Sharpton said.

The administration deported a small percentage of the migrants but has also allowed thousands into the United States.

Black activists are also upset by Biden’s failure to push federal voting rights legislation, demanding that Democrats end the filibuster to make progress on the issue.

Biden’s approval rating among black Americans has fallen five points, according to a Morning Consult poll, since he announced his intent to mandate the coronavirus vaccine for businesses over 100 employees.