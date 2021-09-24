Anthony Fauci Warns of a ‘Dark, Bad Winter’ if More Don’t Get Vaccinated

Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned this week that the U.S. could be in for a “dark, bad winter” if more people do not get vaccinated — an eerily similar sentiment he held last year. At the time, he said he was looking forward to Christmas in 2021.

“You know, if we don’t get people vaccinated who need to be vaccinated, and we get that conflating with an influenza season, we could have a dark, bad winter,” the White House medical adviser said during an appearance on The Takeout podcast, although he previewed a potential way out.

“We could also avoid a dark, bad winter if we get people vaccinated to a very high degree over the next several weeks to a month or two,” Fauci added.

Last November, Fauci held a similar position, warning of a bleak winter and explaining that he planned to forgo his traditional holiday plans because of fears of the virus.

“For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021,” he told USA Today at the time.

Then, President Biden in January warned of a “dark winter” of coronavirus spikes and fatalities.

“We didn’t get into this mess overnight and it’s going to take months for us to turn things around,” he said at the time.

But now, vaccines have been available for months, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 55 percent of the U.S. population is considered fully vaccinated.

But instead of focusing solely on vaccine rollout, the Biden administration is now cutting off the ample supply of lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments to southeastern states, such as Florida and Alabama, because of concerns of “equitable distribution.”

“There’s going to be a huge disruption and patients are going to suffer as a result of this. And so we’re going to work like hell to make sure we can overcome the obstacles that HHS and the Biden administration are putting on us,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) vowed.

 

TOPSHOT - Medical workers wearing a personal protective equipment PPE tend to a patient infected with the Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Mariinsky Hospital in Saint Petersburg on July 7, 2021. - Russia on July 4, 2021 counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic. The coronavirus has killed nearly four million people worldwide, forcing numerous nations to reimpose restrictions well over a year after the outbreak of the pandemic. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment PPE tend to a patient infected with Covid-19 (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images).

This week, he announced the state successfully found a workaround, securing “approximately 3,000 doses of the GlaxoSmithKline antibody treatment product, sutrovimab,” as Breitbart News reported.

A GSK employee is at work at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced. - British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and German biotech firm CureVac announced plans to jointly develop a coronavirus vaccine with the potential to counter multi-variants of Covid-19. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

A GSK employee is at work at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021, where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images).

