Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been banned from Fox News for nearly three months, Politico Playbook reported Friday.

Giuliani reportedly learned of his banishment from the mainstream network when he was slated to appear on Fox & Friends on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Pete Hegseth, co-host of the show, reportedly called Giuliani to share the news of his “banishment” on September 11 eve.

Playbook reports Rudy is not the only member of the family who is banned from Fox News. Andrew Giuliani, Rudy’s son, is also reportedly excommunicated from the network, unable to appear since he launched his campaign for New York City mayor. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is running against Andrew, is a frequent guest.

RUDY GIULIANI has been banned from Fox News for almost three months. He learned of his banishment on the eve of Sept. 11. The latest in Playbook: https://t.co/xQsI8t39pQ — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) September 24, 2021

According to Politico sources, Fox News’ bookers have “told both Giulianis the ban comes from the top.”

Another source close to Rudy told the Playbook, “Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch],” as “He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City.” In 1996, Mayor Giuliani helped Murdoch launch the news network by “intervening in a dispute between Murdoch and the cable provider.”

It is not quite known why the Giulianis are banned from Fox News.

Media reports suggest the excommunication is due Fox News’ overly certain prediction that former President Trump had lost Arizona on election night in 2020, which Giuliani believes was premature and unfair. In such a close presidential race, it is unusual for a network to claim victory for one candidate over another.

The reports may be true because the network has also reportedly reduced exposure for Trump’s supporter and defacto media mouthpiece, Bernie Kerik. Apparently, “Kerik wrote a letter to Fox Business News President Lauren Petterson to complain.”

A Fox News source told Playbook that “Kerik was also booked for ‘Fox & Friends’ on Sept. 11 but canceled because of logistical issues.” The network also “declined to comment on Giuliani’s status with the network.”

