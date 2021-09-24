Running Man: 88-Year-Old Chuck Grassley Confirms Iowa Reelection Bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) chose the pre-dawn hours Friday to announce he’s running for reelection in 2022 in what will be an eighth term in the upper chamber if he’s successful in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.

Grassley, 88, made his intentions public on Twitter around 4 a.m., with a gif of him tackling a morning run.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided,” Grassley tweeted. “I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”

It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? #GrassleyRuns #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/cwv8yu9wkx — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 24, 2021

The Des Moines Register forecast the senator is set to join a number of campaign events Friday before appearing with Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who is also seeking reelection, on Saturday.

Grassley will likely face former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) in the general election and, as Breitbart News reported, his chances are looking good.

The long-time incumbent showed an 18-point lead over Finkenauer among likely Iowa voters, 55 percent to 37 percent, in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released last Monday.

Seven percent also said they were unsure in a head-to-head matchup between Grassley and Finkenauer; one percent said they would not vote.

According to the poll, Finkenauer is not viewed favorably. Only 30 percent of the respondents looked at her in a favorable way, with 28 percent unfavorably. There were also 42 percent who said they did not know the former congresswoman enough for an opinion on her.

Additionally, respondents view Grassley as more favorable than the former Iowa congresswoman. Fifty-one percent were favorable over the senator, and only 37 percent found him unfavorable. There were also 12 percent who were unsure.