The radical left abortion bill passed by the Democrat-run House on Friday declares that restrictions on abortions essentially “perpetuate systems of oppression,” such as white supremacy.

The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act on Friday, 218-211. All Republicans voted against the measure, which prevents the federal government and state governments from enacting laws or rules that “conflicts with any provision of this Act.”

In addition, bowing to far-left LGBT activists by specifying that abortions are “critical to the health of every person capable of becoming pregnant” — including “transgender men, non-binary individuals, those who identify with a different gender, and others” — the act connects restrictions on abortions to the perpetuation of certain “systems of oppression.”

“Reproductive justice seeks to address restrictions on reproductive health, including abortion, that perpetuate systems of oppression, lack of bodily autonomy, white supremacy, and anti-Black racism,” the bill’s text reads. “This violent legacy has manifested in policies including enslavement, rape, and experimentation on Black women; forced sterilizations; medical experimentation on low-income women’s reproductive systems; and the forcible removal of Indigenous children,” it continues. “Access to equitable reproductive health care, including abortion services, has always been deficient in the United States for Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color (BIPOC) and their families,” it continues, failing to mention the disproportionately high number of abortions among the black community. “What is racist is the fact that African Americans have the highest abortion rate,” former HUD secretary Ben Carson highlighted during the Republican National Committee’s 2020 convention.

Rep. Walt Blackman, a member of the Arizona House of Representatives and the “first black Republican elected to the Arizona State Legislature,” wrote about this fact in a piece for the Arizona Capitol Times last year, highlighting the “eugenics-linked past of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger and her views of contraception and abortion as ways of diminishing the black population.”

He wrote in part:

Abortion impacts African Americans at a higher rate than any other population group. In 2011, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an Abortion Surveillance Report. According to that report, black women make up 14 percent of the childbearing population. Yet, 36 percent of all abortions were obtained by black women. At a ratio of 474 abortions per 1,000 live births, black women have the highest ratio of any group in the country. When you use those percentages, it indicates that of the over 44 million abortions since the 1973 Roe vs Wade Supreme Court ruling, 19 million black babies were aborted. African Americans are just under 13 percent of United States population. White women are five times less likely to have an abortion than black women. Perhaps it is a matter of availability. A study by Protecting Black Lives, in 2012, found that 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities are located within walking distance of minority communities.

Nonetheless, Democrats celebrated the passage of the measure.

“Governor Abbott, this one’s for you!” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated — an obvious reference to the pro-life heartbeat law in the Lone Star State.