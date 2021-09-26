Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper is calling on armed citizens in his county to “blow [35-year-old Patrick McDowell] out the door” if he targets their home.

McDowell is wanted for allegedly shooting Nassau County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop Friday. The New York Post reports that Moyers is not expected to survive and is being kept alive “until a match can be found for his organs.”

The Florida Times-Union notes that “Moyers was shot in the face, below his right eye, then in the back after collapsing to the ground,” during the traffic stop in the area of Callahan, Florida.

Sheriff Leeper responded by warning the public about McDowell, saying, “We now have a murderer on the loose in our community.”

Leeper added, “This guy is dangerous. If you’re in a home and he breaks into your home and you have a gun, blow him out the door cause he’s like a rabid animal. He will kill you with his mindset. What he did to that deputy, was uncalled for, unnecessary and he needs to pay for it.”

A large manhunt for McDowell is underway. He is a former U.S. Marine and is believed to have shot and killed a police dog as searchers got near him on Friday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.