Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Tanks to Record Low; Half ‘Strongly’ Disapprove

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are continuing to suffer, crating to a record low as half of likely voters “strongly” disapprove of his job performance, Rasmussen’s Presidential Tracking Poll released Monday revealed.

The survey shows Biden’s approval tanking to 40 percent. Of those, 21 percent “strongly” approve.” This marks the first time it has fallen to 40 percent in the survey, although Biden has come close, reaching 42 percent a handful of times throughout September.

Overall, 58 percent disapprove of Biden’s job performance, and of those, 50 percent “strongly” disapprove. This also appears to mark the highest disapproval of his presidency in this particular poll.

Biden’s approval has continued to take a tumble since the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August, as his administration left hundreds of Americans behind. Then, weeks later, Biden delivered a divisive speech on the Chinese coronavirus pandemic in which he essentially pitted vaccinated Americans against unvaccinated Americans.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” he said at the time, using the speech to announce his federal vaccine mandate, requiring certain healthcare workers, federal workers, and federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Now, Biden is facing political controversy over his $3.5 trillion spending agenda, which he claims costs “zero dollars”:

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, “The audacious talking point has raised questions from budget and spending hawks, as Biden’s own budget officials have estimated that his agenda would raise the national debt by nearly $1.4 trillion over ten years, according to the Associated Press.”

He has since joked about his radical left leniencies.

“I used to be called a moderate,” he reportedly said during an Oval Office meeting with far-left Democrats.

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Biden’s approval under water, with 50.6 percent disapproving, compared to 45.4 percent approving.