Appearing Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed the Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion spending package is a “zero-dollar bill” because it would be paid for by America’s wealthiest.

.@RepJayapal: "This is a zero-dollar bill because it's all going to be paid for with taxes on the wealthiest corporations and the wealthiest individuals, which makes it more popular than it even was before." https://t.co/20Ha1KEIi8 pic.twitter.com/fLpY8hRvN2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2021

A transcript is as follows: