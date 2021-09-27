House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) broke her signed promise to moderate Democrats and pushed the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure vote to Thursday.

The delay is due to Democrat infighting in which Pelosi is struggling to find consensus between the far-left and more temperate Democrats, the New York Times reported.

Pelosi had a signed deal with moderate Democrats last month to bring the $1.2 trillion bill to the floor, but far-left “lawmakers have vowed not to support the infrastructure bill until Congress acts on the $3.5 trillion” package, increasing taxes and Medicare, Medicaid, and Obamacare funding

With the $3.5 trillion package not yet ready for a vote due to party infighting, moderate House Democrats are attempting to pass the $1.2 trillion bill without the $3.5 trillion package. The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion bill last month.

However, in an interesting twist to the infrastructure saga, two moderate Democrats are trying to convince the far-left to vote for the $1.2 trillion bill “by explicitly announcing their support for a big package targeting climate change and expanding the social safety net,” Axios reported Sunday evening.

Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) and Filemon Vela (D-TX) are tempting the far-left into a vote. “We support swift passage of the president’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package,” they wrote in a joint statement. “The bipartisan infrastructure framework would, on average, deliver $1.2 billion per congressional district.”

Yet Pelosi broke her promise and moved the vote for the $1.2 trillion bill due to fear of losing far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who maintained that through her 94-member Congressional Progressive Caucus the $1.2 trillion bill will not be passed in the House out of worry of losing leverage to pass the $3.5 trillion package.

“I don’t believe there is going to be a vote,” Jayapal said Sunday on State of the Union. “The votes aren’t there.”