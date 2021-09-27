Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is within the margin of error of a generic Republican as candidates start to announce their gubernatorial runs, according to a hypothetical poll conducted by Change Research.

Respondents were asked who they would vote for if the fast-approaching 2022 midterm were today – Walz or “the Republican candidate.”

According to the poll, Walz edged out the “the Republican candidate” by two points, 46 to 44 percent, respectively. However, the margin of error was 2.5 percent.

Walz had a larger advantage with urban voters, with 60 percent to 28 percent and 47 percent to 42 percent in the suburbs. Walz trailed against “the Republican candidate” with rural voters, 58 percent to 33 percent.

The poll also showed that the governor’s favorable feelings are underwater with the people in his state. Forty-four percent of the respondents said they viewed him favorably, while 48 percent viewed him unfavorably.

When asked about his performance in office, the poll was tied in the middle, 50 percent approved and 50 percent disapproved.

The Change Research poll was conducted online from August 28 to 31 with 1,945 Minnesota registered voters. The “statewide sample” had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent.

The MinnPost noted that current Republican gubernatorial candidates hit Walz on his radical left policies such as businesses suffering due to the coronavirus and defunding the police while crime rises.

“An extreme agenda is dividing us with radical, leftist policies that aren’t Minnesotan … Trying to defund the police while crime rates are skyrocketing,” said Minnesota state Sen. Michelle Benson (R) when she announced her run. “Shutting down schools, and crippling neighborhood businesses, when the science and common sense says it’s safe to keep them open. I’ve seen enough, and it’s time to get to work.”

