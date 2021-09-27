Report: 62 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

The Chicago Sun-Times reported 62 people were shot, eight of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News observed that 24 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and that includes three fatalities.

The Sun-Times notes that the number of shooting fatalities reached eight by the end of the weekend, with the last one occurring about 12:45 a.m. Monday morning at a residence in Auburn Gresham.

Two men at the residence, a 35-year-old and a 38-year-old, got into an argument after a card game, and the 38-year-old shot the 35-year-old numerous times, fatally wounding him.

Fifty-four people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during the weekend of September 17 to 19, 2021, and 60 were shot during the weekend prior.

Chicago roadways continue to be violent as well. The Chicago Tribune noted the city had witnessed over 170 expressway shootings in Cook County, Illinois, by mid-September of this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.