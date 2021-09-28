Former President Donald Trump revisited President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, calling it “one of the dumbest military moves in history.”

“This withdrawal was developed by a child’s mind, and only the Biden Administration is responsible for it,” Trump wrote in a statement.

The former president reacted to a Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.

Senate Democrats focused on Trump’s role in the negotiations with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan, while Senate Republicans focused on Biden’s failures and lies in executing his own version of the withdrawal.

“The botched and embarrassingly incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan had nothing to do with past Administrations or things that happened ‘from 20 years ago,'” Trump wrote, adding that America “should not have been in the Middle East in the first place!”

Trump berated Biden for taking the military out of Afghanistan before getting American citizens and military equipment out of the country.

“The horrible ‘withdrawal’ was caused, in particular, because the Military was taken out before American citizens and $85 Billion worth of the highest-grade Military equipment anywhere in the world,” he wrote.

The former president called the operation led by Biden and Gen. Milley “one of the dumbest Military moves in history.”

Trump sent another statement Tuesday ripping Milley after he admitted that he leaked details of Trump’s presidency to several reporters for books.

“No wonder the Afghanistan withdrawal was such a disaster,” Trump wrote, calling Milley a “Public Relations Agent.”

“America will continue losing with Milley and woke television Generals who are only looking to be stars!” He wrote.