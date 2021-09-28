Report: Tim Ryan Senate Campaign Staff Unionizes

The one-time failed Democrat presidential candidate and Senate candidate for Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan’s (D-OH) senate campaign, is reportedly unionizing.

The campaign staff for the senate hopeful announced their intentions Tuesday. By doing this, his campaign will be the first senate campaign in Ohio to unionize. The report from the Hill said they would be organized with IBEW Local 1466.

Ryan’s campaign staff said in a statement, “Tim Ryan’s record of fighting for Ohio workers is what drew us to this race, and we’re proud to share that his dedication to workers includes voluntary recognition for our union.”

“Every worker deserves strong protections and a voice on the job—a union is one of the best ways to make that happen,” Ryan said on social media congratulated his team. “That’s why as senator I’ll never stop fighting to make it easier for all workers to organize and bargain for fair wages, safe conditions, and dignity at work.”

The congressman — who is seen as a frontrunner in the Democrat primary and has been able to bring in more than two million dollars in the second quarter fundraising and transferred another million dollars from this House campaign account — would bring his radical views such as unionizing to the Senate.

Ryan has also embraced far-left stances earlier in the year, such as nuking the filibuster. Ryan joined a wing of the Democrat party that wants to eliminate the filibuster to allow the Democrats more control over the Senate to ram through more radical ideas.

While making an appearance on MSNBC in July, he said the Senate is “broken.” He went on to say, “I’m sorry it has come to this point, but we don’t have an honest broker on the other side, and America can’t wait any longer.”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”

