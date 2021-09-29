Biden Booed as He Attends Congressional Baseball Game Before Critical Infrastructure Vote

Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to attend the Congressional baseball game on Wednesday night, even as his $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill hangs in balance.

Republicans could be heard audibly booing in the stadium while Democrats cheered as the president arrived at Nationals Stadium.  The annual game played by members of Congress is traditionally attended by staff of both parties.

Biden entered the stadium during the second inning with the racing president mascots and embraced Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

President Joe Biden talks on a mobile phone as he attends the Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. The annual baseball game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., cheers on the field in front of Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 

The president handed out ice cream bars during the game with the presidential seal.

Prior to the game, Biden met with Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office to discuss the future of his agenda.

Pelosi scheduled a vote on the president’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure package for Thursday, even though the far-left wing of the Democrat party has threatened to boycott if it isn’t accompanied by a $3.5 trillion entitlement and tax hike package.

Biden continues meeting with Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) in an effort to break the logjam on the $3.5 trillion package, but so far they have resisted making a deal.

“While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not – support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces,” Manchin wrote in a statement on Wednesday night.

