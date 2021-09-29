President Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is “deeply unpopular” in House swing districts across the nation, according to an American Action Network poll released Wednesday.

The poll sampled 400 respondents in three House districts, where embattled Reps. Cindy Axne (D-IA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Elaine Luria (D-VA) are incumbents. Respondents were asked the following question:

As you may know, President Biden and the Democrats in Congress have proposed a $3.5 trillion bill that they say would strengthen the social safety net, invest in climate policy, expand Medicare, childcare and paid leave, create universal pre-K and make incentives for green energy adoption. Knowing this, do you favor or oppose Congress passing this $3.5 trillion bill?

In Iowa and New Jersey districts, 51 percent oppose the package. In the Virginia district, 52 percent oppose it.

Among those who “strongly oppose” the legislation, Iowa marks at 43 percent, New Jersey at 42 percent, and Virginia at 46 percent.

The massive package’s favorability numbers are not any better for Biden. In Iowa and New Jersey districts, 46 percent approve of it. In the Virginia district, 47 percent approve of it.

The poll also notes certain provisions that voters in the swing districts oppose:

Increase taxes on the majority of small businesses in the country

$200 million for a park in Nancy Pelosi’s district

Over $4 billion in tax credits to private universities like Harvard and Yale

Tax breaks for the purchase of electric vehicles with parts that are only produced in China

Tax breaks to newspapers for every reporter they hire

The poll also revealed families in the districts believe the package will further injure the economy. Respondents were asked if they agreed that:

After $6 trillion in spending for COVID relief and infrastructure, inflation is already hurting our economy. Prices for groceries, gas and everyday items are skyrocketing and we can’t afford to increase the cost of living further with another $3.5 trillion in wasteful spending.

In Iowa’s district, 64 percent agreed with the statement. In New Jersey’s district, 59 agreed, and in Virginia’s district, 60 percent agreed.

It should be noted the language of the polling is primarily generous to Democrats, yet Biden’s massive package is “deeply unpopular” with working families.

The American Action Network suggests Biden’s “tax and spending bill will undoubtedly be a problem for the Members who support it.”

“Not only will this further increase costs for all Americans, lower wages and increase taxes on a majority of small businesses, but the money is being spent on the wrong priorities,” the poll analyzes. “Rather than helping the middle class, this bill prioritizes a park in Speaker Pelosi’s district, tax credits for liberal elite universities and handouts for millionaires who buy luxury vehicles.”

The poll was conducted from September 18-21 with a 4.9 margin of error.

