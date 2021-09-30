Vulnerable Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski admitted during a recent virtual event that the Democrats may lose their slim House majority if his party does not get “shit done.”

Malinowski — who is currently having his stock trades investigated by the House Ethics Committee — predicted that the Democrats would lose the majority in the House while he was speaking to people during an “Innovators For Democracy Virtual Discussion.”

The congressman was asked during the virtual event about the recent polling and the infighting happening in the Democrat party, and what effect that has on President Joe Biden, since his recent polls are tanking across the county, and the Democrats as a whole, as well as the congressional members like Malinowski who are in districts that put them at risk.

He said, “All that stuff is real,” talking about the failing poll numbers Democrats have seen nationally, including the president. He added that “if the election were held right now, I don’t think we would win” but noted he is hopeful.

Malinowski also claimed that the Democrats need to get “shit done” to succeed in 2022 while claiming that the Republicans are “batshit crazy.”

“We’re the party that delivers [the Republicans are] the party that defaults. I get to go out there and say, you know, some of us get shit done, and some of us are batshit crazy,” he said. “And that’s your choice, and most of my voters, middle of the road pragmatic voters, I think will respond to that message. I can count on [the Republicans] to remain batshit crazy. There’s no question about that.”

“Democrats just need to spend the next couple of weeks getting shit done, and if we can. I think we’ll be in pretty good stead for, for 2022,” he added, claiming that the Democrats need to focus on passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Recently the House Ethics Committee announced that the committee would investigate Malinowski’s hundreds of stock transactions that allegedly violated the federal STOCK Act.

In March, Malinowski received two congressional ethics complaints from the Campaign Legal Center and Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), which asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate the congressman’s failure to disclose a significant number of stocks of dozens of his stock trades that occurred in 2020 which at the time were worth at least $671,000.

