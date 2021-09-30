House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters on Capitol Hill that a Thursday vote on the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” bill will move forward despite Democrat infighting.

“This is the fun part,” Pelosi said about the obstacles preventing bill’s passage. “We’re on a path to win the vote. I don’t want to even consider any other options than that.”

“I plan on moving forward in a positive way,” she added.

But Pelosi said over the weekend she would only take up the vote if there are enough “yes” votes to pass the measure. She reiterated that message again Thursday. Yet there is no scheduled time for a vote.

“I’m only envisioning taking it up and winning,” she said when asked about the potential of falling short on the votes.

“I think we’re in a good place right now. We’re making progress. I cant stay here too long because I have to deal with step by step with things,” she said when she first arrived at the podium, suggesting the vote count is not as perfectly aligned for success as she claimed.

When Pelosi was asked about the lack of support for the Senate’s unwritten $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that is holding up the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” bill in the House, Pelosi attempted to squelch any doubt.

“It’s impossible to persuade people to vote for the BIF [bipartisan infrastructure bill] without reassurances that the reconciliation bill will occur,” she said. “And it will.”

Pelosi then took the extra step in stroking the ego of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who released a statement Wednesday evening in opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package’s price tag.

“If I paid attention to everybody’s public statements, oh my goodness,” she said in reference to Manchin’s position. “I think Joe Manchin is a great member of the Senate,” she praised.

“Our best interest is served by passing the bill,” she continued after latching her career to Biden’s radical left agenda that is struggling in Congress.

The reconciliation bill as “the culmination of my service in Congress,” she said.

