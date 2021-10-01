Merriam-Webster Defines Anti-Vaxxer as Someone Who ‘Opposes Laws that Mandate Vaccination’

The Merriam-Webster dictionary has seemingly expanded the traditional definition of “anti-vaxxer,” describing it as, in part, someone who “opposes laws that mandate vaccination.”

Under that definition, many people who are pro-vaccine — and even vaccinated themselves — could be considered an “anti-vaxxer” if they disagree with President Biden’s attempts to force businesses to implement coronavirus vaccine requirements.

A July Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey asked respondents, “Do you believe taking COVID vaccines should be mandatory, or should taking the vaccine be a personal choice?” The overwhelming majority, 71.4 percent, said vaccines should be a “personal choice” — not mandated. It is likely these individuals would also oppose laws mandating the vaccine. Per Merriam-Webster’s definition, that would make them all anti-vaxxers, even if they personally chose to get the shot themselves.