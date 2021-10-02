Kamala Harris Leaves D.C. for Secret Trip to Palm Springs After Agenda Stalls in Congress

Vice President Kamala Harris left Friday evening for a secret trip to Palm Springs, California, as the administration’s agenda stalled in Congress.

Details of the trip were scarce as no events were on the vice president’s public schedule.

The Desert Sun reported that Harris arrived in Palm Springs on Friday evening with plans to leave Saturday.

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Gilbert Holstege welcomed Harris to the resort town on social media.

Welcome to Palm Springs, Madam Vice President! 🌴 @KamalaHarris 👋 https://t.co/K0lHRDVp9W — Christy Gilbert Holstege (@christyholstege) October 1, 2021

Harris left D.C. after a long week of failed negotiations to get the President Joe Biden’s twin pieces of legislation passed in Congress.

The $5 trillion in proposed spending stalled in Congress due to Democrat infighting.

Biden left D.C. on Saturday morning to spend the rest of his weekend at his home in Delaware.

He acknowledged that Democrats were frustrated, but that he would continue to make his case for trillions in spending for more social entitlement programs.

“I believe that I can get this done. I believe that when the American people are aware what’s in it, we can get it done,” he said.