‘Disgusting, Intrusive, Creepy’: Leftists Harassing Kyrsten Sinema in the Bathroom Sparks Intense Backlash

Paul Bois

Viral video of left-wing activists harassing moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) inside a bathroom has sparked an intense backlash online, and people from both sides of the political aisle have denounced the display as creepy at best and illegal at worst.

On Sunday, a video surfaced showing activists with LUCHA Arizona confronting Sinema outside her classroom at Arizona State University (ASU), eventually following her into the restroom as they lamented her lack of support for President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” program. The heated moment continued for several minutes, even after Sinema ducked into a stall.

While some left-leaning media figures were quick to defend the protesters, others were not so sure that harassing a female inside a bathroom was the best course of action.

Far-left activists sided with the protesters, accusing Sinema of evading their questions after she betrayed their support. The left-leaning The Daily Beast even gave its article profiling the debacle the following headline: “Sinema Locks Door to Bathroom Stall as Protesters Demand Answers.”

Conservatives from former Trump official Stephen Miller to DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw were unanimous in their defense of Sinema, with some even wondering if the self-professed illegal immigrant harassing the senator in the video should be deported:

