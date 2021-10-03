Police Find Alleged Intruder’s Body After Homeowner Opens Fire

Police in Logan County, Oklahoma, responded to a homeowner’s 911 call Friday and found an alleged intruder’s body at the scene.

The call came in at 2:30 a.m., KOCO reported.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Brook Arbeitman said Logan County deputies arrived on scene and “found a deceased female who had gunshot wounds.”

There were two other alleged intruders who fled the scene once shots were fired.

Arbeitman said the suspects made noise, which is what alerted the homeowner to their presence. The homeowner then retrieved a gun and shot, killing one.

Police are looking for the other two suspects, FOX 25 noted. There was no information on whether one or both of the remaining suspects have gunshot wounds.