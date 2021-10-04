Elise Stefanik: ‘Fire Fauci’ to Save Christmas

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)speaks during the 6th Annual Women Rule Summit at a hotel in Washington, DC on December 11, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Monday called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired to “save Christmas” after the White House chief medical adviser said that because of the Chinese coronavirus, it is “too soon to tell” if friends and family may gather for Christmas.

“Fire Fauci. Save Christmas!” the GOP conference chair said Monday morning:

Several social media users agreed.

“Whether he gets fired or not (and he should) Do Christmas and ignore Fauci,” one said.

“100% FIRE FAUCI! NO ONE, AND I MEAN NO ONE….WILL EVER TELL ME WHO I CAN SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH! PERIOD!” another remarked, while another quipped, “Who the heck is listening to Dr. DOOM anymore?”

Fauci made the remark during an appearance on Face the Nation, telling anchor Margaret Brennan it is “just too soon to tell” if people may gather for Christmas.

Maurizio Di Giacobbe, left, and Glenda Grossi, right, place decorations on a Christmas tree, with their children from left, Tiziano, 4, Arianna, 9, and Flavio 10, in their house in the outskirts of Rome, Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for families around the world managing work and home life with children kept home from school and after-school activities. For the Di Giacobbe family, the juggling is even more complicated since mom and dad are intensive care nurses in the same COVID-19 ward and spend their days tag-teaming shifts, trying to give their patients the level of personal care and attention they would give their own children. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

He continued:

We have to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time. Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated–also, in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted because we know they can help greatly in diminishing infection and diminishing advanced disease.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head offered similar warnings last year, previewing a dark winter and explaining he was looking forward to “Christmas in 2021.”

“For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021,” Fauci told USA Today at the time.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.