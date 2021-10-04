Illegal Alien Activists Defend Chasing Down Kyrsten Sinema into Bathroom

Activists with the pro-illegal immigration group Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) are defending their actions after chasing down Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into a bathroom at Arizona State University (ASU) this weekend.

As Breitbart News reported, Sinema was stalked and harassed outside of her classroom at ASU by LUCHA activists who recorded the incident and posted the video to social media. In the footage, activists can be seen following Sinema into a bathroom, shouting at her as she uses the bathroom and washes her hands.

On Monday, LUCHA activists defended the incident, telling the Hill that the harassment was necessary because Sinema “has ignored us and all the people who fought hardest to elect her for years.”

“No one wants to meet with their senator in the restroom,” LUCHA’s Cesar Fierros said in a statement. “But it seems like there’s a price tag of several hundred thousand dollars to meet with her anywhere else.”

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

LUCHA activists say they want Sinema to support a massive amnesty for most of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States by helping to pass the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. The Senate parliamentarian has twice shot down attempts for Democrats to slip an amnesty into the package.

Sinema has repeatedly said she will not support a budget that costs $3.5 trillion.

Other open borders groups like United We Dream seemingly cheered on the incident, reposting the video to their Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Sinema denounced the incident as “unacceptable” and “wholly inappropriate.”

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” Sinema said.

“In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate,” she continued.

