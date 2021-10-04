White House Defends Leftists’ ‘Right to Protest’ Kyrsten Sinema but that College Confrontation ‘Inappropriate’

The White House defended protesters and their right to protest after a group of leftists confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in a bathroom at Arizona State University.

Sinema said the protesters disrupted her class Sunday morning at Arizona State University and followed her into the bathroom, filming as other students were present.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki backed the right of protesters to protest Sinema, but said during the daily briefing it was “inappropriate and unacceptable” to disrupt her class.

“I think the context of what happened here is important despite the fact that of course we stand for, the president stands for the fundamental right of people to protest, to object, to criticize as they often do outside the gate of the White House,” she said.

🔴BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070…my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Psaki was asked why President Joe Biden said Monday morning that the behavior of the leftist protesters was “part of the process.”

“I don’t think they are appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” Biden said.

The White House

When asked if the White House condemned the protesters for following Sinema into a bathroom, Psaki replied, “I just said it was inappropriate and unacceptable.”

She repeated that protesters should not have breached the classroom, disrupting a classroom of students.

The ASU Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident.