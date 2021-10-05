Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg last week trashed leaders around the globe for not doing enough to fight so-called climate change and described their empty promises at a youth climate summit as “blah, blah, blah.”

That includes President Joe Biden’s climate change policies in his “Build Back Better” agenda.

“This is not about some expensive politically correct green act, bunny hugging or blah blah blah. Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah,” Thunberg said:

Net zero by 25, 2050, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Net zero, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words. Words that sound great. But so far, has led to no action. Our hopes and dreams, drown in their empty words and promises.

“We can no longer let the people in power decide what hope is. Hope is not passive. Hope is not blah blah blah. Hope is telling the truth. Hope is taking action”

My speech at #Youth4Climate #PreCOP26 in Milan. pic.twitter.com/BA62GpST2O — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 28, 2021

In New Zealand, a popular pizza eatery came to the defense of Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, who was not mentioned in the speech, but who Thunberg criticized recently in an interview with the Guardian.

“It’s funny that people believe Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders,” Thunberg said in the interview. “That just tells you how little people know about the climate crisis.”

Hell Pizza has put up billboards in Thunberg’s hometown of Stockholm, Sweden that read in bold letters: “Greta can go to Hell” followed by in smaller print, “For 100 percent carbon neutral pizza deliveries in New Zealand.”

The U.K.-based LAD Bible Group website reported on the clever marketing ploy:

After sharing a photo of the poster on Facebook, the pizza company wrote: “We agree there’s been a lot of blah blah blah about tackling global warming. “That’s why we put up these ads in Greta’s hometown of Stockholm, to let her know all our deliveries are carbon neutral. “We hope she can visit us in HELL soon!” Hell Pizza chief executive Ben Cumming said in a statement to the NZ Herald: “Looking to the future, we want our 75 stores to be even more clean and green. This includes a national electric fleet of delivery vehicles, renewable energy within stores, and sourcing more than 95 per cent of food and materials within Aotearoa.”

The billboard sparked debate on social media but Hell Pizza supports Thunberg.

👏🏻 well done @HELLpizza666 Clever, funny and provocative. Outrage seekers will have a field day with this one )) — Common Sense Ape 🙊 (@r_common_sense) October 5, 2021

I applaud Hell's attempts to be less destructive for the climate, but ugh, sack your marketing manager. — MrsAnchovy (@anchovy_mrs) October 5, 2021

“We hope our story might inspire other businesses to think about their impact on the planet, and we’d love to show Greta what Kiwi businesses are already doing to make the world a better place,” Cumming said.

