Leftists Celebrate Casey DeSantis Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Karma Is Always Gonna Get You’

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, waves to supporters with his wife, Casey, at an election party after winning the Republican primary, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday announced his wife, Casey, is battling breast cancer, triggering a wave of leftist trolls to unleash hateful wishes and snarky remarks in response to the news.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeSantis said in a statement on Monday.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” he continued.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” the governor added. “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

While the news sparked a mass wave of support, even from well-known political critics such as potential Democrat DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried, trolls also took advantage.

CNN tweeted the announcement on Monday, “Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor announced Monday.” What followed was a wave of distasteful comments.

“Does DeSantis really think that anyone will have sympathy for either him or his wife?” one asked.

“I hope she has the same chance at surviving Cancer as the unvaccinated people against Covid in Florida,” another remarked.

“I’ll give them as much empathy as they’ve given those who have died of COVID,” another added.

Other remarks across Twitter include:

“They’re going to be wishing that more people were vaccinated as soon as she starts treatment.”

“Let’s see if he starts telling people to wear a mask around her.”

“I suspect that, like other diseases, ivermectin / monoclonal antibodies may be the answer.”

“Pity there isn’t a breast cancer vaccine but im sure it would have rejected and ridiculed by these science deniers anyway. Cant feel bad for someone sick who discourages others from being safe.”

“Karma is always gonna get you. To [sic] bad it’s thru his wife. Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

“And her surgeon will wear a *gasp* mask when he operates. Hopefully she’ll talk her husband into listening to the doctors as well.”

“Karma.”

“Waiting for DeSantis to ban chemo and radiation and then put her on ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.”

However, many came to offer their prayers to Florida’s First Lady:

“All of your prayers and kind words of encouragement for @FLCaseyDeSantis and Florida’s First Family are deeply appreciated!” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw added:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.