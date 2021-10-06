Americans Protest Joe Biden: ‘F*ck Biden! …China Joe Must Go!’

Americans across the country are expressing their disapproval for President Joe Biden, including hundreds of Trump supporters who gathered in Howell, Michigan, to await Biden’s arrival on Tuesday, holding signs reading, “Fuck Biden” and “China Joe Must Go!”

The demonstrators gathered at the corners of M-59 and Michigan Avenue in Howell, where Biden spoke about his “Build Back Better” plan at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324. Demonstrators held up signs reading, “Biden is a Traitor,” among other things. One TikTok user posted a view of the alleged scene:

***Language warning***

Similar protests have popped up elsewhere in the country. This week, for example, protesters gathered outside the Department of Education office in New York, shouting “fuck Joe Biden and de Blasio” over vaccine mandates:

More chants of “F*** Joe Biden, and de Blasio!” as the crowd mobilizes through Brooklyn #NewYork pic.twitter.com/mZgfUtZrGa — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

“Let us teach!” chants from the crowd at today’s march against New York’s vaccine mandate #NewYork pic.twitter.com/GD8LBET8lr — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

“We the people will not comply” chants as the crowd enters Manhattan #NewYork pic.twitter.com/Rt4cD5ROQ9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 4, 2021

The “fuck Joe Biden” phenomenon has been seen in other parts of the country as well. As Breitbart News reported, college football fans have spontaneously broken out into the chant over the past few weeks:

FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BUiaFw7MjG — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 25, 2021

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

NASCAR fans have also engaged, breaking out into the chant during NASCAR’s Xfinity Series at the Talladega speedway. The NBC reporter attempted to cover it up, asserting fans were shouting “Let’s Go Brandon” even though that was clearly not the case:

Biden has since responded to the movement, effectively dismissing the Michigan protesters, specifically.

“Notwithstanding some of the signs I saw coming in, that’s why 81 million Americans voted for me. The largest number of votes in American history, a clear majority are supporting, when they supported me,” Biden said during his speech.