A majority of voters say President Joe Biden has handled the Chinese coronavirus pandemic fair/poor, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to rate how Biden has handled the coronavirus — a key issue he promised to prioritize upon taking office. Over and over, Biden pledged to “manage the hell” out of the federal government’s pandemic operation. Yet, Americans do not have a positive view on his handling of the situation.

Fifty-two percent rate his handling as either “poor” or “just fair.” Of those, 38 percent say “poor.” Twenty-two percent rate his handling “good,” followed by 21 percent who say “excellent,” and 5 percent who expressed no opinion on the matter.

Similarly, Congress overall saw bad marks as well, as 68 percent rated its handling as either “poor” or “just fair.”

The survey, taken October 2-4, 2021, among 1,998 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

It comes as the Biden administration butts heads with coronavirus experts over messaging, particularly in advancing booster shots. Some worry the Biden administration’s push could undermine vaccine confidence and ultimately confuse the American public.

Despite framing his presidency on the fundamental concept of unity, Biden has failed to display that in his pandemic response, delivering a divisive coronavirus speech last month where he scolded the unvaccinated and promised to “protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers” by forcing private businesses with over 100 employees to either mandate vaccines or implement weekly testing.

The move sparked outrage across the board, and polls suggest most Americans do not believe one should lose their job for refusing the jab.