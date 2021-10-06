President Biden’s approval rating has crashed to the lowest of his presidency, 38 percent, a Quinnipiac poll revealed Wednesday.

While Biden’s approval rating stands at 38 percent, his disapproval rating is 53 percent. Until Wednesday, Biden’s lowest approval rating was a Economist/YouGov poll on September 8 at 39 percent.

The Quinnipiac poll also indicates independents disapprove of Biden 60 – 32 percent, Republicans disapprove of Biden 94 – 4 percent, and Democrats disapprove of Biden 10 – 80 percent.

Americans give #PresidentBiden his lowest marks across the board; majority say the Biden administration is not competent https://t.co/IsG0vlbfBZ — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) October 6, 2021

Regarding Biden’s the handing of certain issues, the poll suggest Biden is underwater in every issue:

the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

the economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove;

the situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove.

When respondents were asked about the Biden-Harris administration’s competency, a majority of 55 percent said the administration is not competent, while 42 percent said it was.

Respondents were also asked about Biden’s personal traits. Forty-eight percent said Biden does not care about average Americans while 49 percent said he does.

Most striking, only 44 percent believe Biden is honest and 50 percent said Biden is not.

Asked if Biden has good leadership skills, only 41 percent said yes while 56 percent said no.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,326 U.S. adults from October 1 – 4 with a 2.7 margin of error.

